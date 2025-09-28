Elon Musk Named In New Epstein Files Released By Congress

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk and Prince Andrew were both named in newly released records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, as Congressional Democrats unveiled a fresh batch of documents from the late financier’s estate that includes travel logs, message notes and meeting schedules.

A December 2014 entry in Epstein’s files reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)” — suggesting the billionaire may have been invited to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Musk has previously denied visiting and told Vanity Fair that while Epstein invited him, he “did not go.”

Elsewhere in the trove, a flight manifest dated May 12, 2000, lists Prince Andrew as a passenger on a jet traveling from Teterboro, New Jersey, to West Palm Beach, Florida, alongside Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein traffic underage girls.

The documents, the third set provided by Epstein’s estate to the House Oversight Committee, include phone message logs, financial ledgers and daily itineraries. According to Democrats on the committee, the files are part of an effort to uncover more about Epstein’s network and activities.

One redacted ledger references payments for massages for someone listed only as “Andrew” in February and May 2000. While Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Andrew was in the U.S. during that time — including a May 11 reception in New York for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children — it’s unclear whether the entry refers to him.

Prince Andrew has “strenuously denied” any wrongdoing and has not responded to this new release. He previously settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse when she was a minor. He did not admit liability as part of the settlement.

The documents also show Epstein had scheduled meetings with other high-profile names. A November 2017 entry mentions a planned lunch with tech investor Peter Thiel, while another notes a February 2019 breakfast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon. There’s also a reference to a potential breakfast party with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in December 2014. Gates previously told the BBC that meeting Epstein was a “mistake.”

Democrats on the committee say the documents are part of a broader push to uncover Epstein’s ties to influential figures. “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” said Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for the committee. “Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims.”

Republicans on the panel accused Democrats of politicizing the process and promised to release the full set of documents soon.

Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His earlier 2008 plea deal in Florida came after the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported he had molested their daughter.