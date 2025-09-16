Kanye West & Elon Musk Discuss Breakups With Kim Kardashian & Grimes In New Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Elon Musk opened up about their failed relationships and parenting struggles in a tense moment from West’s new documentary.

Kanye West and Elon Musk traded personal war stories about their high-profile breakups in a tense scene from West’s upcoming documentary In Whose Name?, where the two men lounged on a bed and unpacked their messy pasts with Kim Kardashian and Grimes.

The clip, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, captures an awkward exchange between the Kanye West artist and the Tesla CEO, as they reflect on their failed relationships and ongoing parenting struggles.

“So are you and Kim off and on or something?” Musk asked West. “Or, I don’t know. It’s hard to tell.”

West, 48, let out a nervous laugh, prompting Musk, 54, to open up about his own volatile situation with Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher.

“Clare and I, Grimes, we’re sort of in the same text stream, she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then like, a day later, like, ‘I hate you,’” Musk said.

When West asked how he handles it, Musk replied, “You probably know exactly. I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK.’”

The conversation stalled into silence until West admitted, “I don’t have the answers. Answers to everything except for that.”

FIRST LOOK AT A SCENE FROM “IN WHOSE NAME” pic.twitter.com/D3wFsi3YF4 — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSubX) September 12, 2025

Both men have had their personal lives play out in the public eye. Musk and Grimes, who were together from 2018 to 2022, share three children and have been locked in legal disputes over custody and parenting.

West and Kardashian finalized their divorce in 2021 after seven years of marriage.

They co-parent four children — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — and have publicly clashed over education and lifestyle choices.

The timing of the scene remains unclear, but it surfaces as both men continue to face backlash.

West lost major brand deals, including with Adidas, after making antisemitic remarks. Musk has been criticized for his management of hate speech on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk suspended West from X in 2022 for posting antisemitic content. In February 2025, West deleted his account after another round of controversial posts.

In Whose Name? opens in select theaters Friday and includes an emotional appearance from Kardashian, who tells West in the trailer, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”