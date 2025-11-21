Eminem To Terrorize Asylum Patients In New “Hitman” Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem joins Agent 47 to battle his alter ego Slim Shady in Hitman World of Assassination’s latest Elusive Target mission launching December 1st.

Eminem will star alongside the legendary Agent 47 in a mind-bending new Elusive Target mission for Hitman World of Assassination, launching December 1 through December 31.

The Detroit rap icon teams up with IO Interactive’s bald assassin to confront his notorious alter ego, Slim Shady, in what promises to be one of the franchise’s most psychologically complex missions to date.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Eminem‘s recent album “The Death of Slim Shady,” in which the rapper sought to shed his controversial persona.

Set within a reimagined medical facility in Hokkaido, transformed into the chaotic Popsomp Hills Asylum, players will navigate a surreal environment where reality and nightmare collide.

The mission draws inspiration from Slim Shady’s fractured psyche, creating a dreamlike experience that blurs the lines between doctors, patients, and performers.

The twisted scenario places Slim Shady in control of a former operating theater, now converted into a fully equipped broadcasting studio. From this base, he delivers erratic live performances to a captive audience of medical staff and asylum inmates.

Agent 47 must track his target through interconnected areas, including a recording studio and a bizarre “Group Training Session” where Slim Shady brainwashes doctors into participating in his scheme to weaponize music.

IO Interactive has packed the mission with references to Eminem‘s catalog, including a poisoned Spaghetti Sandwich served in his restaurant and a haunting performance of “Houdini.”

The experience builds toward a climactic confrontation that challenges players’ perception of what’s real and what exists only in the mind.

This marks another high-profile celebrity collaboration for the Hitman franchise, following recent Elusive Target missions featuring Bruce Lee and Conor McGregor. The gaming series has increasingly attracted A-list talent for these limited-time events, which offer unique storylines and exclusive rewards.

Players can access the mission for free as part of the Starter Pack, making it available to newcomers alongside existing Hitman World of Assassination owners. IO Interactive is also releasing the Eminem vs. Slim Shady Pack, which includes a new suit, four items, and home base cosmetics tied to the mission, for $4.99.

The collaboration represents a natural fit between Eminem‘s complex relationship with his Slim Shady persona and Hitman’s themes of identity and psychological manipulation.

Both the rapper and Agent 47 have long grappled with questions of who they truly are beneath their public facades.