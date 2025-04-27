Da Band’s Dylan Dili Skewers Bad Boy Exec Days After His Death: “Lying Thief”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a series of Instagram Stories, Dili accuses Robinson of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his old group, Da Band, which was previously signed to Bad Boy.

Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan. Mere days after former Bad Boy executive Phil Robinson died from cancer, former Making Da Band star Dylan Dili has made some serious allegations against him.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Dili accuses Robinson of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his old group, Da Band, which was previously signed to Bad Boy.

“We received paperwork in 2022 that showed Phil Robinson—”our manager”—was charging $150,000-$200,000 a show. A night for our performances…and giving us $1500 a piece. Every city. If he is reincarnated he should return as a roach.”

Robinson, who died last week, played a pivotal role at Bad Boy in the late ’90s and early 2000s, shaping the careers of The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige, 112 and more. Dili, however, didn’t have anything positive to say about the man.

“I just heard your bum ass died,” he wrote. “R.I.P. TEEF. You should go twice. Thankful you otta here. R.I.P. Phil Robinson the Thief.” He added, “It was time to go. Be lucky I ain’t get to you first. R.I.P. Phil Robinson. Tonight we celebrate. I hope it was very slow and painful. Poor guy. Moving on. Tonight we celebrate the life of a lying thief. Cheers.”

Dili ended his posts with a vow to his own artists, promising them he would treat them the way he was treated.

News of Robinson’s death was confirmed by fellow industry vet Sylvia Shann, who mourned Robinson on Instagram.

“My friend left,” she wrote. “He left a beautiful imprint of his best self .. Sophie. The love of his life. The greatest gift he offered to his legacy. It’s been hard for him. I’ve watched; by his bedside-defeat every single obstacle in life. He is the strongest man I have ever known. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I know of no other man who has.

“I can finally say ‘I’m not telling your business!’ He has no more BUSINESS. His job is done. God received my best friend’s soul yesterday evening. Life will never be the same without you.”

Evidently, Dili doesn’t share the sentiments. Check out the rest of his posts below.