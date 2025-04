The news was confirmed by Geto Boys’ Willie D and fellow industry vet Sylvia Shann, who mourned Robinson on Instagram.

A former executive at Bad Boy Records, Phil Robinson, died last week following a private battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by fellow industry vet Sylvia Shann, who mourned Robinson on Instagram.

“My friend left,” she wrote. “He left a beautiful imprint of his best self .. Sophie. The love of his life. The greatest gift he offered to his legacy. It’s been hard for him. I’ve watched; by his bedside-defeat every single obstacle in life. He is the strongest man I have ever known. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I know of no other man who has.

“I can finally say ‘I’m not telling your business!’ He has no more BUSINESS. His job is done. God received my best friend’s soul yesterday evening. Life will never be the same without you.”

Robinson was a highly influential executive at Bad Boy in the late ’90s/early 2000s. While not a public figure like embattled Bad Boy founder/CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs, Robinson was renowned within the music industry for his sharp business acumen, ability to spot and nurture talent and dedication to supporting artists behind the scenes.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the sound and success of Bad Boy Records, working closely with major acts like The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and 112. He was known for guiding young artists through the complexities of the music business, offering mentorship and tough love when needed, and helping build lasting careers. His influence extended beyond Bad Boy with roles at Southpaw Entertainment and Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Robinson was described by peers as a visionary and a mentor, someone whose impact was deeply felt even if his name wasn’t widely recognized by the general public. Shann suggested Robinson had something incredibly important to talk to her about prior to his death, but they never got the chance.

“As I type this, tears are rolling down my face and I hear your voice,” she wrote. “We were going to have lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel this week.. and ‘talk about it.’ He left me with dangling in thought of his last , biggest feat yet! ‘No man can touch this Syl, you are the only person who I trust to carry this one.’ I have an idea of what he wanted to discuss with me… and I don’t know what do with that. I love you. We tell each other all the time. We are of the same cloth. Philly Rob; you’re the greatest!”

Geto Boys’ Willie D also paid tribute on YouTube, praising Robinson for truly caring about his artists. He said, “This dude was something special … Big loss. Big loss.”

