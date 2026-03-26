EXCLUSIVE: Bricc Baby Begs Judge For Mercy As Long Prison Sentence Looms Over Rollin’ 60’s Case

Bricc Baby seeks a reduced prison term while distancing himself from a sweeping gang case and pointing to a past marked by hardship.

Bricc Baby faces federal prison time tied to a sweeping Rolling 60’s crackdown and now he is asking a judge to look beyond the indictment and focus on a life shaped by trauma and survival.

Bricc Baby pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm after his name surfaced in a broader federal case tied to the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips.

His charge is separate from the racketeering counts tied to Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr., but prosecutors included him among those swept up in the broader investigation.

That investigation, built over several years, targeted what federal authorities described as a network connected to the Rollin’ 60s and an alleged enterprise led by Big U.

The indictment accused Henley of running a mafia-like organization tied to crimes ranging from fraud to violence, with multiple associates and affiliates charged along the way.

Bricc Baby’s role in that broader case centers on the firearm charge, not the more serious racketeering allegations.

Authorities specifically charged him, along with others, with being a felon in possession of a firearm during the takedown tied to the group.

Now, as sentencing approaches, Bricc Baby is asking the court to separate his personal story from the weight of the larger case.

According to his defense filing, he faces a guideline sentence between 63 and 78 months, but is asking for 57 months instead. His legal team argues that the higher range reflects an inflated criminal history rather than who he is today.

They make it clear he is not denying responsibility. The filing states he “has accepted responsibility for his conduct and pled guilty to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

What they push hard is the backstory.

Bricc Baby describes what his attorneys frame as a rough upbringing rooted in loss and instability.

As a child, he lost the brother he saw as a father figure, leaving him without guidance at a critical time. That absence, they argue, led him toward the streets and early contact with the criminal justice system.

Violence followed him well into adulthood. He survived two separate shootings, including one that left him with a spinal injury and partial paralysis.

Those experiences, combined with ongoing exposure to violence, contributed to diagnoses of PTSD, depression and anxiety.

His attorneys argue those details matter when weighing punishment.

They claim his criminal history category overstates his past, pointing to older and nonviolent offenses that increased his sentencing range. Some of those include minor cases and technical violations that, in their view, do not reflect a pattern of serious or escalating conduct.

They also highlight what they describe as a shift in his life.

Before his arrest, Bricc Baby was working in entertainment as a rapper and podcaster, earning income and supporting his family. Letters submitted to the court portray him as a consistent presence in his children’s lives, with one stating he has been “there for her in every way imaginable.”

Still, the backdrop of the Rolling 60’s case looms over everything.

Federal authorities have made clear that the broader indictment was aimed at dismantling what they allege is an organized criminal network tied to the gang and its associates.

Even for defendants facing narrower charges, that context carries weight in how the case is viewed publicly and legally. Bricc Baby’s argument comes down to distance.

His legal team is asking the court to treat him as an individual, not as a symbol of a larger indictment tied to Big U and the Rollin’ 60s.

The judge will ultimately decide whether that distinction is sufficient to justify the request for a 57-month sentence.