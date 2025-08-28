EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Sued For Betraying Gang Code Over Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B was hit with an absurd lawsuit from a Michigan inmate who claimed she broke gang “rules” by teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion—and the judge tossed it almost immediately.

The inmate, who’s doing time in Michigan, filed a lawsuit from behind bars saying Cardi violated some gang code when she worked with Meg.

He claims he’s part of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation and says Cardi reps the Righteous United Blood Nation. According to him, neither group messes with “rats, snitches, [and] informants.”

He said that Cardi made music with Megan, who told police about Tory Lanez shooting her.

The guy said that the move went against the gang’s entire ‘no-snitch’ policy and that Cardi had basically betrayed their code by working with someone who had cooperated with the police.

He also tried to say Cardi used offensive language and racial slurs in her lyrics and that she misrepresented his culture. He wanted the court to step in and stop her from working with anyone who’s ever talked to the feds.

The judge was not even close to buying it. The court tossed the frivolous case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

The inmate is responsible for the $350 filing fee. The Michigan Department of Corrections will take 20% of his monthly prison account until it’s paid off.