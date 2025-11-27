EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Drops $500K To Get The Government Off His Back

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diddy paid off a $500,200 federal fine from prison, closing one chapter in his Manhattan case while serving time at Fort Dix.

Diddy wired a hefty $500,200 from inside Fort Dix prison to settle a federal fine tied to his Manhattan criminal conviction, meeting a court-imposed deadline and closing a major financial chapter in his ongoing legal saga.

According to court records, Diddy’s legal team confirmed that the full payment, $500,000 in fines and a $200 special assessment, was recently delivered to the cashier of the Southern District of New York.

The transaction satisfies the monetary terms of his sentencing handed down last month.

The Hip-Hop mogul was sentenced on October 3 to 50 months in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts related to the Mann Act, a federal statute involving the transport of individuals across state lines for unlawful purposes.

The court amended its judgment on October 16, giving Diddy 60 days to pay the full amount.

Diddy is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a low-security facility in New Jersey. He has been in federal custody since his 2024 arrest, which preceded his 2025 trial.

In a recent court filing, his defense attorneys informed the judge that Diddy had met all financial obligations. The move eliminates any further interest or penalties on the fine, though his prison sentence and supervised release remain unchanged.

While the fine is now resolved, Diddy’s legal team is still weighing appeal options. He also faces separate civil judgments that have yet to be settled.