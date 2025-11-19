Inside Diddy’s Hell – A “Zoo” Filled With Group Sex & Insane Inmates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy may be in for a rough ride at Fort Dix as Joe Giudice details disturbing prison conditions, including group sex incidents.

Diddy is now entrenched in the harsh reality of Fort Dix federal prison, where, according to Joe Giudice, the environment is riddled with late-night group sex, inmate violence and crumbling facilities.

Giudice, who served 41 months at the same New Jersey prison from 2016 to 2019 following a federal fraud conviction, offered a grim look into what Diddy might face during his 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges.

“I got up at, like, three or four in the morning to go to the bathroom and you would see the craziest things in there, people you would never imagine,” Giudice told The New York Post.

He described a disturbing level of sexual activity among inmates, claiming that guards often ignored what was happening.

“[The guards] hear the shower going at night, and they just look the other way,” he said. Violence, Giudice added, is part of daily life inside Fort Dix.

“I’ve seen people get stabbed over an onion. You ain’t in there with the most stable people,” he said, warning that mental instability among prisoners only adds to the unpredictability.

“I was there a day and a half, and I [told a] kid [I just met], ‘This isn’t a jail, this is an insane asylum!’ and he agreed. It was a zoo,” another inmate said.

Giudice offered Diddy some advice on navigating the environment. “As long as he keeps a low profile and doesn’t try to act like a big shot, he’ll be fine,” he said.

Diddy was transferred to Fort Dix from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being convicted in July on two counts related to prostitution.

Though he was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he received a 50-month sentence for transportation for prostitution violations.

Giudice’s own legal saga began in 2013 when he and his then-wife, Teresa, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy, mail and wire fraud. He received a longer sentence due to additional immigration-related offenses.

Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility with an adjacent minimum-security camp, has previously housed notable white-collar criminals such as Martin Shkreli.

Diddy is scheduled for release in June 2028 if he serves the full term.



