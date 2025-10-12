EXCLUSIVE: Future Accused Of Illegally Using Dungeon Family House To Make “Mixtape Pluto” Artwork

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future is now at the center of a copyright lawsuit after being accused of illegally using a photo of the legendary Dungeon Family house in Atlanta as the cover art for his release, “Mixtape Pluto.”

Photographer Garey C. Gomez filed the lawsuit, claiming the rapper and his affiliated companies used his images without permission.

The photo in question was taken at “The Dungeon,” a basement studio where Future’s music career first took shape. According to the complaint, the photo was not only used on the mixtape’s cover but also appeared on merchandise sold online and in retail stores.

The suit names Titol Retail, LLC and Wilburn Holding Company, Inc.—both connected to Future’s Freebandz brand—as co-defendants. Gomez says he discovered the alleged infringement in October 2023 and reached out to Future’s team, but no agreement was reached.

Gomez says he never granted a license or received payment for the use of his work. He is seeking monetary damages, the profits generated from the artwork, and a court order to block further use of the image.

“Mixtape Pluto” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Future’s third chart-topping album of 2024. The project was widely praised for returning to his early mixtape style and was seen as a tribute to late Atlanta Hip-Hop pioneer Rico Wade and the Dungeon Family legacy.

The Dungeon, located in East Point, Georgia, is the basement studio of Rico Wade’s mother’s home. It became the creative headquarters for Organized Noize, the production trio of Wade, Sleepy Brown and Ray Murray.

The space helped shape the sound of Southern Hip-Hop in the 1990s, producing hits for OutKast, Goodie Mob and TLC.

The basement’s raw, unfinished look—with red clay floors and minimal equipment—became a symbol of the gritty, do-it-yourself spirit that fueled the Dungeon Family collective.

That group included OutKast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike and a young Future, who recorded early material in the space.

In 2019, Big Boi of OutKast bought the house to preserve its place in music history.

“Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” Big Boi said. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

Future and his companies are accused of willful copyright infringement and violating federal law by distributing false copyright management information.