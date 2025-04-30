EXCLUSIVE: Judge May Arrest Damon Dash To Get Him To Court Over $4M Judgement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash was warned by a federal judge that he could be arrested if he doesn’t comply with court orders in his legal dispute with Josh Webber.

Damon Dash is facing the threat of arrest after repeatedly ignoring court-ordered discovery deadlines in a long-running legal fight with filmmaker Josh Webber over unpaid judgments and asset disclosures.

A federal judge warned that if Dash and his company Poppington LLC fail to comply with discovery demands by May 9, 2025, the court will hold him in contempt and may issue a bench warrant to compel his appearance.

The warning comes as Damon Dash’s legal team has moved to withdraw from the case, citing his refusal to cooperate and his stated intention to file for bankruptcy.

The legal clash began in 2022, when a court ordered Damon Dash to pay $805,000 to Webber for copyright infringement and defamation.

The situation escalated in 2024, when Dash publicly insulted Webber, allegedly costing the director a major film deal.

Webber then amended his complaint, raising the defamation claim to $4 million.

Despite repeated court orders, Dash has not responded to discovery requests served on March 10, 2025.

His attorneys told the court he has ignored multiple attempts at contact and failed to provide required financial information.

They were granted permission to file a motion to withdraw, which must be submitted by May 16, with any opposition due by May 23.

Webber’s legal team has asked the court for permission to seize Dash’s personal property, including his film rights—such as the cult classic “State Property”—and other business assets.

However, the judge ruled that request premature until ownership and turnover proceedings are resolved.

Damon Dash has not yet filed for bankruptcy and no new attorney has stepped in to represent him.

He has 30 days from his legal team’s withdrawal to secure new counsel and formally initiate bankruptcy proceedings.

In December 2024, Dash’s one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records was auctioned off to help settle his debts, but he still owes more than $4, 823,000 and creditors are now targeting his film catalog.