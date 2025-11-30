EXCLUSIVE: Judge Orders Rod Wave To Mediation Over $27 Million Tour Feud

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rod Wave’s multimillion-dollar legal battle moved toward mediation as a judge ordered both sides to negotiate a settlement.

Rod Wave must sit down to talk in his multimillion-dollar legal war with his former concert promoter, which has taken a new turn, this time toward the negotiating table.

A federal judge in Florida has ordered both sides into mediation after months of escalating court filings over the collapse of the rapper’s “Last Lap Tour,” which Grizzly Touring LLC claims lost more than $57 million and left $27.2 million unpaid.

The order appoints Tampa attorney Bradford D. Kimbro as mediator and requires the session to take place no later than July 15, 2026. Both parties, including Rod Wave’s company, Hit House Entertainment and Grizzly’s executives, must attend in person, according to the filing. Any unexcused absence could result in sanctions.

The mediation order comes after months of legal volleys between the two camps.

Grizzly Touring first sued Rod Wave earlier this year, alleging he breached his tour contract, canceled shows, and pocketed millions in unreturned advances.

The promoter claimed it had advanced more than $20 million to cover production, travel, and insurance, only for the rapper’s team to cancel 14 of the 40 scheduled arena shows.

Rod Wave’s camp fired back, blaming production issues and promoter mismanagement for the breakdown. His lawyers said Grizzly failed to meet logistical commitments, resulting in cancellations and delays.

Grizzly’s 36-page rebuttal, filed earlier this month, countered that Rod Wave’s own production crew caused the collapse by overbooking cities and underestimating stage setup costs.

The company also accused his camp of secretly planning a competing tour business while under contract, potentially violating their exclusivity deal.

Now, both sides must try to hash it out privately. Only the mediator can declare an impasse, and all discussions remain confidential under federal court rules.

The court-appointed mediator’s report will determine whether the dispute settles or heads to trial, a decision that could shape the future of Rod Wave’s live performance empire and his relationship with major promoters.