EXCLUSIVE: Rod Wave Sued For $27 Million, Stiffing Promoter To Fly On Jets, Buy Houses

Rod Wave is being sued for $27 million after Grizzly Touring claimed he skipped shows and used tour money on jets and homes.

Rod Wave is being sued for $27 million after a concert promoter accused the Hip-Hop artist of breaching a multimillion-dollar tour deal and blowing the money on luxury travel and real estate instead of fulfilling his obligations.

According to a federal lawsuit filed by Grizzly Touring, the Florida rapper allegedly pocketed tens of millions in advance payments but failed to complete the agreed number of performances on his “Last Lap” tour.

The company claims it fronted more than $57 million to cover his fees, production costs, insurance and other expenses, but Rod Wave only delivered 26 of the 35 contracted shows.

“[Rod Wave] refuses to pay Grizzly a single penny of the more than $27 million he owes, and was required to pay in the first instance, and has instead chosen to spend his advance on private jets and lavish second homes,” said Grizzly’s attorney, Pravin Patel.

The lawsuit centers on an amended agreement signed in February 2024, which guaranteed Rod Wave $40.25 million for the entire tour. Grizzly says the artist earned $29.9 million from the shows he did complete, but then abruptly pulled out of the remaining dates and refused to return the unearned portion of the advance.

The tour kicked off in October 2024 and was initially scheduled to wrap by December. However, delays emerged due to what Grizzly describes as production issues, including difficulties with setting up and tearing down elaborate stage equipment.

The company states that those problems were Rod Wave’s responsibility, as he had signed off on all routing and dates in advance.

Grizzly claims it worked to reschedule the impacted shows, but continued to absorb costs for venues and crew, even as the tour stalled. Then, according to the lawsuit, Rod Wave announced plans to promote his own concerts through a separate company, directly violating an exclusivity clause in his contract with Grizzly.

[Rod Wave] has made unfortunate statements about Grizzly, falsely claiming that some of the Shows during the Last Lap tour were cancelled or rescheduled as a result of poor scheduling and routing by Grizzly, which is simply not true,” Patel said.

Grizzly says it sent multiple demand letters to Rod Wave and his company, Hit House Entertainment Inc., over the summer, but received no repayment and no cooperation. Rod Wave’s legal team has reportedly argued that the contract is no longer valid, citing what they claim were “unilateral” and “last-minute” changes to the tour schedule.

The promoter is now seeking a federal judge’s approval to award more than $27 million in damages, as well as additional compensation for lost profits and legal fees.

Grizzly is also seeking a court order to block Rod Wave from launching any new tours without their involvement, citing concerns about long-term harm to their business.