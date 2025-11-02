EXCLUSIVE: Rich The Kid Faces Massive Judgment After Secret Affair & Broken Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich the Kid is facing a $45,840 court judgment tied to a failed hush-money settlement with a woman in Massachusetts.

Rich the Kid’s private life has spilled into the courtroom again, as a Massachusetts woman identified as Jane Doe won a $45,840 judgment against the rapper after a secret relationship led to pregnancy, a hush-money deal, and a broken settlement.

Doe says she met Rich the Kid in January 2023, while he was performing at the nightclub ICON in Boston. After the event, he allegedly invited her to a private hotel gathering, where the encounter turned physical.

Doe claims Rich the Kid assaulted her, grabbed her coat to stop her from leaving, and later followed her home without permission, where they again engaged in sexual activity.

Doe said she became pregnant as a result of those encounters. She alleged the rapper, who was engaged to social media personality and DJ Tori Brixx, begged her to keep the situation secret.

The two ultimately agreed to terminate the pregnancy and signed a confidential settlement agreement in March of 2023, which required Rich the Kid to pay her $15,000 and refrain from discussing the matter publicly.

The agreement also included stiff penalties—$20,000 for missed payments and $20,000 for any public disparagement of Doe. But within days, Doe said he broke both terms.

He made partial payments totaling $9,500, leaving a $5,500 shortfall, and soon after, he appeared in an interview where he addressed the allegations and claimed the woman was demanding “$150,000” in “hush money.”

Doe alleged that the interview violated the settlement’s confidentiality and reputation clauses, leading her to file suit for breach of contract.

She sought $45,500 in damages, combining the unpaid settlement money and penalties tied to his public comments.

Rich the Kid never responded to the lawsuit. On January 25, 2024, he was hit with a default judgment against him for $45,840 plus interest.

Now, Doe is ramping up collection efforts and asking a court to enforce the judgment so she can collect from the rapper’s music royalties and bank accounts held in New York through Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

The Judgment remains unpaid, and interest continues to accrue at a rate of 9 percent annually.