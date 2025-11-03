EXCLUSIVE: Tory Lanez Must Sit For Another Megan Thee Stallion Deposition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez must return for a supervised deposition in Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

Tory Lanez must return for another court-supervised deposition in the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion after a judge rejected his attempt to avoid further testimony over his alleged role in a smear campaign.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisette Reid ruled Lanez’s motion to block the deposition came too late and lacked legal merit. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was served with a subpoena in March 2025 but failed to object before his first deposition in April.

His lawyers argued that testifying again could damage his criminal appeal, but the judge dismissed that claim as too vague.

Reid clarified that the deposition focuses on Lanez’s communications with social media commentator Milagro Cooper, known online as Milagro Gramz, not his criminal conviction for shooting Megan in 2020.

“The Fifth Amendment doesn’t allow a witness to skip a deposition entirely,” Reid wrote. “He can only refuse to answer specific questions that might incriminate him and the judge will decide those issues as they come up.”

Tory Lanez must now sit for a third deposition under court supervision. He will be questioned only about topics relevant to the civil case and may invoke his constitutional rights on a question-by-question basis.

The court also signaled it may impose penalties or legal fees against Lanez for his earlier refusal to cooperate. That decision will come after the subsequent deposition. The legal drama stems from Megan Thee Stallion’s October 2024 lawsuit against Gramz, accusing her of defamation and harassment.

The suit alleges Milagro Gramz spread false claims that Megan Thee Stallion lied under oath, suffered from alcoholism and mental illness, and distributed deepfake pornographic content.

Megan’s attorneys claim Gramz worked closely with Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, who allegedly paid her thousands of dollars to post misleading content about Megan. They say this was part of a coordinated effort to discredit the Grammy-winning rapper after Lanez’s conviction.

The court sanctioned Milagro Gramz earlier this year for deleting hundreds of text messages with Peterson that were required during the discovery process. Those missing messages raised concerns about obstruction and led to increased scrutiny of her ties to Lanez.

Tory Lanez was first deposed on April 9, 2025, via Zoom from prison. That session quickly unraveled. According to court filings, Tory Lanez mocked Megan’s legal team, challenged their authority, pretended not to understand basic legal terms and made misogynistic remarks.

The deposition was cut short due to his behavior. The judge later ordered Lanez to pay Megan’s legal fees from that session and scheduled a supervised follow-up.

Tory Lanez’s conduct during the deposition prompted the court to require judicial oversight for any future testimony. He is now only allowed to plead the Fifth with a judge present to rule on each objection.