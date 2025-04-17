Tory Lanez Deposition Implodes – Here Are His Wildest Replies – Under Oath

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez turned a court-mandated deposition into a circus of defiance, sarcasm and hair-related insults — all while seated in a California prison, facing questions tied to a lawsuit filed by Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was compelled to testify in Megan’s $10 million defamation suit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz (real name Milagro Cooper).

The lawsuit accuses Gramz of spreading false claims that Megan lied under oath, suffers from alcoholism, is mentally incompetent, and shared deepfake p### — all allegedly part of a coordinated smear campaign fueled by Lanez and his father from behind bars.

After resisting attempts to sit for the deposition, Lanez was finally forced to appear via Zoom on April 9, 2025. What followed wasn’t just combative — it was off-the-rails.

Early in the session, Tory Lanez made his tone crystal clear. When asked to confirm he understood he was under oath, he paused and said, “No, I don’t understand that.”

From there, things spiraled. When Megan’s attorney asked if he’d prepared for the deposition, Lanez fired back with an off-topic insult that immediately disrupted the process:

“Did you review the documents on the color of the dye you were going to use for your hair?”

He then questioned whether Megan’s lawyer, Mari Henderson, was even allowed to question him, launching into a freewheeling speech about his rights.

“I want this to be known on record that I don’t trust this woman. I know that the fact that these people are the same people who have me in prison, wrongfully convicted of a crime that I did not commit, that no physical evidence even says that I have. I don’t trust this woman,” Tory Lanez said.

When reminded he was under oath and expected to answer clearly, Tory Lanez grew more agitated, mocking basic definitions after she asked about meeting with his lawyer to prepare the deposition.

He asked for the Webster’s dictionary definition of the word “meet” to clarify what Henderson meant.

“Meat could be a hot dog; meat could be a steak; meat could be red meat… You could watch p###. Meat — meat is a whole thing different over there,” the rapper said.

Later, after a break was called to fix his video feed, Tory Lanez returned with more distractions — now laser-focused on the prosecutor’s appearance:

“I just want to say on record that Ms. Henderson’s hair is distracting me.”

Megan’s legal team shut it down after nearly an hour of circular arguments, accusations and interruptions. Attorney Mari Henderson announced they would be filing a motion to compel Lanez to cooperate during a second round.

Here are more outrageous quotes — all said verbatim by Tory Lanez under oath:

“I don’t know why I can’t see the actions that my body is doing, if I’m being recorded…They had me seeing myself before. I was looking pretty good. Pretty damn good, if you ask me.”

“You’re not good with depositions. You didn’t want to give me the definition to the other s### either. Which is crazy ’cause aren’t you a lawyer?”

“She should have waited to wait for that hair dye. It is the wrong blonde.”

“What exactly do you mean by who is this man? Do you mean who is he spiritually? Do you mean who is he physically?· Do you mean who is he personally? Do you mean who is he, like, to me? What do you mean, Ms. Henderson? Please, clarify.”

“Your hair is distracting me. There’s a reason for what I am asking. Your hair is distracting me.”

“Why are you screaming? Please, lower your voice…You are making me feel threatened.”

“Change your hair next time. Just comb it at least. Will you ·comb it at least?”