EXCLUSIVE: Turk Sued For $12M, Accused Of Wrecking Cash Money Tour

Turk is facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from concert promoter Dope Shows, Inc., which accuses the rapper of sabotaging the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour through threats, defamation, and a bogus lawsuit.

In a federal complaint filed on October 29 in New York, Dope Shows alleges that Turk and his company, YNT Empire, breached their contract by publicly threatening fellow Hot Boys member B.G., leaking confidential financial details, and falsely claiming that the promoter couldn’t pay its artists.

Dope Shows says Turk’s “childish and petulant antics” nearly derailed the tour, which celebrates Cash Money Records and features performances from Birdman, Juvenile, and others.

“Desperate to revive his flagging rap career, Turk is attempting to sabotage the Tour through childish and petulant antics that he hopes will regain the public’s attention. Turk’s publicity stunts are an abject failure, as they have done nothing to advance his career. Rather, through his malicious and misguided actions, Turk has created nothing more than massive legal liability for himself in this lawsuit,” Dope Show’s lawyer, Jeffrey M. Movit, said.

The company claims Turk’s public feud with B.G. caused venues to threaten cancellations and put B.G.’s probationary performance clearance at risk.

According to the filing, Dope Shows dropped Turk from the lineup after he ignored multiple warnings to stop making violent threats toward B.G., including a July 2025 YouTube post where he allegedly made gunfire noises while discussing the rapper.

“BG presently is on supervised release after serving time for a federal conviction, and his activities in the music business therefore must be approved in advance by his probation officer. If Turk persisted with his threats, a significant risk existed that BG’s probation officer could prohibit BG’s further participation in the Tour,” Movit continued.

“It would have been highly detrimental for BG to have left the Tour, given that BG is a star in the rap/hip-hop world who attracts a substantial audience to his concert performances. In contrast, Turk is not a star, and he does not attract any material number of audience members to performances on the Tour,” Movit said.

The lawsuit states that Turk then went online, sharing confidential details about the tour’s finances and accusing Dope Shows of financial difficulties.

The company labels those statements as “knowingly false,” claiming they have damaged its reputation and ticket sales.

Dope Shows also accuses Turk and his wife-manager, Emani Virgil, of filing what it calls a “sham” lawsuit in Florida in violation of a New York forum clause in his contract. The Florida case, which was publicly posted to Instagram, allegedly contained defamatory claims and confidential payment information.

The Philadelphia-based promoter seeks at least $7 million in damages for defamation and another $5 million for breach of contract, plus attorneys’ fees.

The company’s attorney, Jeffrey Movit of ChaudhryLaw PLLC, said Turk’s conduct was “a malicious and misguided attempt to gain attention at the expense of everyone involved in the tour.”

The Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour began in July 2025 but was overshadowed by Turk’s removal and the resulting public fallout.

Dope Shows isn’t the only problem Turk has to worry about. Cash Money CEO Bryan “BIrdman” Williams also accused Turk of almost ruining the Cash Money/No Limit Verzuz last weekend by not showing up and performing at a bar in Houston instead.

“Shout out to Turk, you little b####, you ain’t here but f### you, we gonna f### with you and we wanna f### with you, you heard me?” Birdman said. “We gonna f### with that b#### and we wanna f### with him. You leave, we gonna still multiply and Cash Money ain’t gonna never die. Long as I’m alive, Cash Money ain’t gonna never die.”