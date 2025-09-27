Turk Demands $340K From Cash Money Tour Promoters After Abrupt Removal Over B.G. Dispute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Turk, one-fourth of the iconic Hip-Hop group Hot Boys, is suing two concert promotion companies for over $340,000 after being dropped from the Cash Money Millionaires’ 30th Anniversary Tour over a clash with fellow rapper B.G..

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Broward County, Florida, accuses Artists By Artists Agency LLC and Dope Shows Inc. of breaching their contract and misusing Turk’s name and image in promotional materials after cutting him from the tour lineup.

According to TMZ, Turk had agreed to a $400,000 deal but was removed mid-tour after disputing a proposed pay cut and never received the full amount.

The promoters allegedly cited “security concerns” and “threats of violence” tied to Turk’s ongoing beef with B.G. as the reason for the termination.

Turk claims those reasons were a smokescreen to dodge payment obligations. He argues that the tension with B.G. was no secret and had already been stirring before the contract was signed.

“Look, I’m fighting a lawsuit right now. I can’t put everything out there, but I want y’all to understand the lesson behind it. When you sign paperwork, when you deal with business people, when you shake hands—make sure it’s solid. Don’t just trust words, trust what’s in writing. Protect yourself, because not everybody out here got your best interest at heart,” Turk said.

In fact, he says the promoters leaned into the drama to help drive ticket sales. Despite the alleged safety risks, B.G. remained on the tour while Turk was cut.

The Hot Boys—Turk, B.G., Juvenile, and Lil Wayne– rose to fame in the late ’90s under the Cash Money Records banner. Their albums, Get It How U Live and Guerrilla Warfare, became staples of Southern rap before the group went their separate ways in the early 2000s.

This isn’t Turk’s first courtroom battle with Cash Money affiliates. In 2015, he filed a $1.3 million lawsuit against the label for unpaid royalties dating back to the late ’90s.

Juvenile, who also performed on the anniversary tour, told TMZ he had “zero issues with his pay during the tour,” suggesting Turk’s experience was not shared by all members.

The lawsuit seeks the remaining $340,000 Turk says he’s owed, along with unspecified damages for the unauthorized use of his likeness.

As of Friday, neither Artists By Artists Agency LLC nor Dope Shows Inc. had responded to requests for comment.