EXCLUSIVE: Yella Beezy Demands Names Of Informants As Mo3 Murder Trial Nears

Yella Beezy is pressing Dallas prosecutors to reveal the identities of confidential informants and witnesses ahead of his capital murder trial tied to the 2020 killing of fellow rapper Mo3.

Attorneys for the rapper filed a series of motions requesting that the court compel the state to disclose key information.

Among the top demands: the names and addresses of all potential witnesses, including any informants, at least 20 days before the trial begins.

The defense also requested access to all evidence collected by law enforcement, including photographs, lab results, and physical items.

They are seeking anything that could either support Yella Beezy’s innocence or lessen the punishment if he’s convicted.

Yella Beezy’s legal team is also requesting all statements he made to the police and a pretrial hearing to determine whether those statements were made voluntarily. They want to ensure he wasn’t coerced or misled during questioning.

Another motion seeks to uncover whether any witnesses were offered deals or incentives in exchange for their cooperation.

The defense is pushing to exclude any mention of past unrelated incidents unless a judge rules them relevant.

Additionally, the attorneys request full access to materials used to refresh witnesses’ memories and complete records of all evidence gathered during the investigation.

Yella Beezy was indicted in March 2025 by a Dallas County grand jury for capital murder with remuneration, accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against Mo3.

Prosecutors allege Yella Beezy paid Kewon White to carry out the deadly shooting on Interstate 35E in Dallas on November 11, 2020. White and Devin Brown were arrested as co-defendants.

Investigators claim Yella Beezy withdrew $40,000 in cash before the incident and cite surveillance footage as part of the evidence linking him to the crime.

Yella Beezy was taken into custody on March 20, 2025, and initially held on a $2 million bond, which was later reduced to $750,000.

He is currently under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

If convicted, Yella Beezy could face the death penalty under Texas law. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026.