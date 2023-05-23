FBG Duck’s Mom Asks Lil Durk To Meet With Her; Praises Rapper’s Efforts To Stop Violence

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A few years ago, LaSheena Weekly was upset with Lil Durk when he referenced her son in a song released after FBG Duck’s death.

FBG Duck’s mother LaSheena Weekly invited Lil Durk to meet with her to help unite the city of Chicago.

Weekly reached out to Lil Durk in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday (May 23). FBG Duck’s mother commended Lil Durk for trying to help bring peace to Chicago but urged him to do more.

“@LilDurk as a mother that’s lost her son to this senseless war that’s divided Chicago, I’m proud to see that you are taking steps to bring our city together and stop the violence,” she wrote. “You met with @ChicagosMayor @Brandon4Chicago, now I’m asking that you meet with me and the @MothersOfPeace to take further steps to unite our city. More information on this coming soon.”

Earlier this year, Lil Durk spoke with Chicago’s former mayor Lori Lightfoot and its current mayor Brandon Johnson at a dinner to discuss the city’s future with high school students. The event was organized by the rapper’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation.

“If I haven’t been picking up my phone I been busy being a neighborhood hero!” he wrote on Instagram in February.

Last year, Lil Durk expressed his desire to end gang violence in Chicago. He vowed to stop “speaking on the dead” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Lil Durk mentioned the late FBG Duck in a song titled “Should’ve Ducked.” It appeared on The Voice deluxe edition, which dropped in 2021. FBG Duck was shot and killed in 2020.