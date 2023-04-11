FBG Duck UPDATE: Another O-Block Member Indicted For Rapper’s Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Almost three years after his death, the feds have pulled in another suspect in the Chicago rapper’s death.

The Department of Justice has released a statement regarding the 6th person charged with the death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

Morris Pasqual, Acting United States Attorney for] the Northern District of Illinois; Robert W. Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Eric Carter, Interim Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, announced that these charges come two and a half years after the rapper’s murder on Aug. 4, 2020.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, FBG Duck was shot during a drive-by. He made it to the hospital alive but died in the care of medical officials. FBG Duck sustained multiple wounds to his torso and simply did not recover.

The rapper was only 26 years old when he was killed.

The feds have unsealed a superseding indictment against an associate of the O-Block street gang named Ralph Turpin (aka “Tall” and “Teezy”), who is believed to have helped kill the rising rap star, whose real name is Carlton Weekly.

According to the Justice Department, the 33-year-old was charged with one count of committing murder in aid of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.

Turpin joins Charles Liggins, also known as “C Murda,” 30; Kenneth Roberson, also known as “Kenny” and “Kenny Mac,” 28; Tacarlos Offerd, also known as “Los,” 30; Christopher Thomas, also known as “C Thang,” 22; and Marcus Smart, also known as “Muwop,” 22, as defendants in this case.

These five men were a part of the original indictment announced in October 2021.

The murder count in the indictment carries a minimum sentence of life in federal prison and a maximum potential death penalty sentence.

One of the firearm counts is also punishable by a maximum potential death penalty sentence. Another firearm count is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, with a maximum of life.

On Monday, April 10, Turpin went before Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani and is scheduled to attend a detention hearing on Wednesday, April 12.

As of now, he remains in federal custody.