Former Black New York Cop Confesses About Government’s Role Malcolm X’s Assassination  

(AllHipHop News)
A former New York police officer has implicated the NYPD and the FBI in the brutal assassination of Malcolm X on February 21, 1965, in a deathbed confession.
The letter which was written by NYPD Officer Raymond Wood charges that the police department as well as the federal Bureau of investigation‘s covered up details of Malcolm‘s assassination, stating in a letter that they were ordered to infiltrate the civil rights organizations.
“I participated in actions that in hindsight were deplorable and detrimental to the advancement of my own Black people. My actions on behalf of the New York City Police Department were done under duress and fear,” said Reggie Wood, a relative who read Raymond’s letter aloud at a press conference on Saturday.
Malcolm X was shot and killed in Harlem‘s Audubon ballroom in New York City by assassins that were then identified as members of the Nation of Islam. The Federal Government as well as the local NYPD had an overt, heavy-handed role in the murder of Malcolm X, facts that have been verified prior to this startling admission.
It is not clear exactly when Raymond Wood died, but sources with AllHipHop have stated anonymously that he former police officer died last year. Wood did not want the letter to be made public until after he was dead.
Sources stated that the letter was immediately made available to Malcolm X’s daughters shortly after would have died.
The family now requests a new and more thorough investigation of the assassination. The NYPD has started some sort of probe into the allegations, but the FBI has yet to make a statement.
Famed Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump represents the family and now demands that the case be re-opened completely.
“Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, confessed in a deathbed declaration letter that the NYPD and the FBI conspired to undermine the legitimacy of the civil rights movement and its leaders,” a statement from Crump’s office said.
“Without any training, Wood’s job was to infiltrate civil rights organizations and encourage leaders and members to commit felonious acts. He was also tasked with ensuring that Malcolm X’s security detail was arrested days prior to the assassination, guaranteeing Malcolm X didn’t have door security while at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed on Feb. 21, 1965.”
Celebrated journalist and author Raqiyah Mays chided a recent Netflix documentary that implicated the Nation of Islam is the group primarily responsible for the murder.
“I knew that Netflix documentary blaming Newark was BS – full of holes and speculation – and people kept saying I was being sensitive because I’m from Newark. I feel pain because the legal assassination of those simply fighting for equality is woven into the fabric of this country,” Mays stated on an impassioned Facebook post. “Because of the trauma we are forced to deal with again and again just because we are Black. Because many of us – until this day – are still gunned down or locked up for taking a stand and organizing against them killing us slowly and often blatantly. I’m tired. Tired of the gaslighting. Tired of the struggle. Fully aware that no one is coming to consistently be there to help us but us. I’m thankful the truth has been revealed. May the entire Shabazz family hopefully find peace that comes with knowing the truth.”
MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & Reggie Wood to hold news conference on 2/20 at 12:30 ET to deliver new evidence regarding the assassination of Malcolm X to his daughters & the Manhattan DA following a deathbed declaration from Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time. pic.twitter.com/xadqNs5mlR
— Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) February 19, 2021