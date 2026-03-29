French Rapper Gims Busted Over Aggravated Money Laundering For Organized Crime

Gims was detained in Paris after being linked to a major international money-laundering probe involving luxury real estate.

Gims landed in Paris expecting a normal day, but French customs had other plans waiting at the gate.

The Franco-Congolese rap megastar got detained at Charles de Gaulle airport on March 25 after authorities flagged him as part of a sprawling money laundering investigation involving organized crime networks.

This wasn’t some minor financial mix-up either. He’s facing charges of aggravated money laundering and participation in organized money laundering schemes, according to CTV News.

The investigation centers on a criminal network that’s been moving illicit funds through shell companies and luxury real estate deals across multiple countries.

French prosecutors have been building this case for months, and Gims’ name kept surfacing in connection with high-end property transactions and financial flows that didn’t add up.

His involvement in real estate ventures, particularly luxury residential projects in Morocco, caught the attention of investigators tracking suspicious asset movements.

The operation involves multiple co-conspirators and spans continents, making this a serious federal case.

Gims, born Gandhi Djuna in Kinshasa but raised in Paris, built his career as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

He’s currently in custody, facing interrogation about the scope of his involvement and whether he knowingly participated in the scheme or got caught up in something larger.

The investigation is still developing, and prosecutors are expected to file formal charges within days.