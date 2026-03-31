Future Could Be Thrown In Jail For Not Buying Ex A $500K Life Insurance Policy

Future’s facing potential jail time after his ex, Brittni Mealy, filed court docs demanding he secure a $500K life insurance policy.

Future is facing serious legal problems after his ex-girlfriend, Brittni Mealy, filed court documents demanding that he be locked up for violating a custody agreement.

The Atlanta rapper allegedly failed to secure a $500K life insurance policy naming her as trustee for their 12-year-old son Prince, and she’s not backing down.

According to TMZ, Mealy’s petition accuses him of willfully ignoring a 2023 court order, and she’s asking the judge to hold him in contempt until he fixes it.

Mealy won a major victory when the court bumped up Future’s monthly child support from $3,000 to $5,000.

The judge made it crystal clear what he needed to do, but according to Mealy’s filing, the rapper’s been dragging his feet on the insurance requirement.

She’s claiming he’s deliberately refusing to comply, which is why she’s now pushing for jail time as leverage.

The insurance policy is supposed to protect Prince’s financial future if something happens to Future.

It’s a standard part of high-profile custody agreements, but Mealy says Future’s been ignoring the order for years. She’s not just asking for him to finally get it done, either.

She wants him sanctioned and potentially incarcerated until he proves he’s actually obtained the policy. Future hasn’t responded to the new petition yet, which means the ball’s in his court now.

This isn’t the first time the two have clashed over money and responsibility.

Mealy has previously accused Future of not showing up for scheduled time with Prince and of failing to maintain dental insurance as ordered.

The rapper’s defense has always been that his touring schedule makes it impossible to adhere to a rigid parenting plan, but the courts have consistently sided with Mealy on financial matters.