Future’s Battle Over Unique LimoJet Rolls On As Trial Looms

Future’s legal mess over the LimoJet used in his “Arabi” video is heating up with a trial looming and allegations of damage and broken deals.

Future is still knee-deep in a courtroom fight over that tricked-out “Limo-Jet” featured in his 2024 video “Arabi” and things aren’t cooling off anytime soon.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight, along with Egyptian star Mohammed Ramadan and Lebanese-Canadian singer Sari Abboud, is being dragged through legal hell by MIK Corporation, the Minnesota company that owns the flashy jet-turned-limo.

MIK’s beef?

They say the trio used the one-of-a-kind ride without permission, scratched up its paint job during filming and broke a deal that clearly said “don’t use footage without our okay.”

The “Arabi” video dropped in February 2024 and quickly racked up over 53 million views, but MIK says they never signed off on it and now they want damages.

The LimoJet, which literally looks like a private jet chopped onto wheels, is MIK’s pride and joy. The company claims it’s got full trademark rights and rents the thing out for events.

Back in April 2023, Ramadan’s people reached out about using it for shows and visited the vehicle in Des Plaines, Illinois. Everyone supposedly agreed not to shoot or scratch it. MIK says they did both.

The lawsuit accuses the artists of fraud, contract violations, negligence and jacking the LimoJet’s image for commercial gain. They’re also going after Future’s Wilburn Holding Co.

In a hearing on Friday (August 8), U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly shot down dismissal attempts from Abboud.

The judge told both sides to link up and work out a discovery and pretrial schedule, with another court date already in the works.