Game Taking Mental Health Break But Promises To Deliver Album

The Game’s ‘Drillmatic’ album is scheduled to drop on August 12, but the project has dealt with multiple delays.

Game insisted his Drillmatic album will drop on August 12 despite some tough times in his personal life.

The West Coast rapper announced a mental health break but plans to focus on his album. Game detailed his recent troubles in an Instagram update about his wellbeing and Drillmatic.

“I’ve always prided myself on my transparency in tow with sharing every part of my life & myself with my family, friends & my fans,” he wrote. “The past two weeks have been a nightmare for me. I have witnessed disloyalty on levels unimaginable by people I’ve trusted with my heart, money, career & livelihood. Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed.. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.”

Game mentioned he’s been dealing with inflamed muscles in his back. He also bruised his tailbone and cut his finger, requiring six stitches.

“It’s been rough,” he wrote. “So I’ve decided to take a step back from my phone, social media & group settings, clubs etc so I can focus on completing my album so that my fans are happy with the delivery. The date is AUGUST 12TH 2022 & I promise you it will not change or move. I’ve given everything that I am to this album & I guarantee GREATNESS.”

He added, “This break is for my MENTAL HEALTH & to afford myself the capacity to complete my album in full & stay committed to my release date.”

Check out The Game’s entire post below.