Gillie Da King Lashes Out Over Internet Conspiracy Theory That He “Sacrificed” His Son

Gillie Da King clapped back at trolls accusing him of sacrificing his own son, YNG Cheese, after the 25-year-old was gunned down in Philly last summer.

The Philly rapper and podcast host wasn’t here for the wild internet theories floating around about his son’s murder and let it fly during a recent convo.

“My son got murdered in a ghetto in Philadelphia, standing on the corner. But n***as talk about ‘I sacrificed my son,'” he said, clearly fed up. “Do you know how ignorant that is, bro?”

Gillie Da King didn’t sugarcoat a thing and made it crystal clear that no keyboard warrior could mess with his peace.

“Listen, do you understand how I’m one of the realest n##### ever living, man? You can’t offend me by typing some dumb s### at the bottom of the joint,” he snapped.

He explained that he’s already made peace with the loss of his son, born Devin Spady, who was shot in the back during a triple shooting in the Olney section of Philly on July 20, 2023.

He flipped the hate right back on the trolls, calling out their bad karma.

“All you’re doing is putting negative energy on yourself. All you’re doing is shortening somebody’s life up on your side. So when your mama or one of your aunts or your brother check out in the next six months, you put that negative energy on them. The world works off of energy buddy.”

He was especially heated by the idea that anyone would think he’d sacrifice his own kid for clout or money.

“You on here telling a n####, a solid n#### like me, that he killed his son for money. A n#### think he’s hurting me by typing that s###. He’s hurting his own family,” Gillie Da King added.

Months after the shooting, Gillie said the cops told him that the alleged shooter was 17-year-old Noah Scurry, a high school basketball standout who was fatally shot himself in January 2025 outside his home.

Gillie Da King said his son wasn’t even the intended target—someone else was caught in street drama and YNG Cheese got caught in the crossfire.

The whole thing’s been a public nightmare for the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host, who’s been using his platform to speak on gun violence ever since.