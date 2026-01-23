GloRilla Claps Back Over Mirror Selfie: “Delusional B*tches”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

GloRilla clapped back at critics who slammed her appearance in a viral mirror video, calling them “delusional” in a fiery social media post.

GloRilla just served her haters a reality check they won’t forget. The Memphis rapper dropped a mirror video on social media that had people talking for all the wrong reasons.

Critics came for her appearance during what she called a “no lash moment.” She looked comfortable in matching gray sweats with braided hair, but trolls started theories about cosmetic procedures. GloRilla wasn’t having any of it. She fired back on X with a message that shut down the noise completely.

“I put you delusional b###### ina frenzy every time I post,” she wrote.

The tweet exploded across social platforms. Fans praised her for not backing down from keyboard warriors. Critics kept coming with their opinions anyway and the rapper kept defending herself.

“So did any of you hoes get a raise for tryna figure out why a b#### look so beautiful yesterday???? Rent paid ? Anything??? Or yall really just #THAT mad dat a b#### gorgeous for free? Lemme kno ina comments,” she said.

The whole situation shows how Hip-Hop artists deal with constant scrutiny about their looks.

This isn’t GloRilla’s first rodeo with appearance critics. Last September, she called rumors about facial procedures “delusional” when people suggested she got work done. She’s been consistent about defending herself against these attacks.

Social media stays ready to tear down successful women in Hip-Hop.

So did any of you hoes get a raise for tryna figure out why a b#### look so beautiful yesterday???? Rent paid ? Anything??? Or yall really just #THAT mad dat a b#### gorgeous for free? Lemme kno ina comments — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) January 22, 2026

GloRilla refuses to let trolls control her narrative. Her direct responses show she won’t be bullied into silence. The Memphis native has been traveling to start 2026 right.

She recently visited Tokyo and said she wants to move there. Her career keeps climbing while haters stay pressed about her success.

Hip-Hop culture has always celebrated authenticity over perfection. GloRilla embodies that spirit by staying true to herself. She posts what she wants and claps back when necessary.

Her latest response proves she’s not changing for anyone. The “Hollon” rapper keeps winning while critics stay mad about her confidence. She turns their negativity into engagement for her brand.