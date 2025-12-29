Gunna Brings Wun World Tour To Africa With Three Major Festival Dates

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gunna locked in three major African festival dates after his North American tour brought in nearly $15 million. The Atlanta rapper hits Lagos, Cape Town and Johannesburg between December and January.

Gunna’s Wun World Tour proved rap can still pack venues despite industry concerns about the genre’s commercial appeal. His 18 North American shows sold roughly 200,000 tickets and grossed close to $15 million.

Madison Square Garden sold out completely. Toronto got two shows. The Georgia-born rapper now takes his tour international with three African festival stops.

Lagos gets him first tonight (December 29) at the Detty December Festival. Cape Town’s Milk & Cookies Festival booked him for January 3. Johannesburg’s Milk & Cookies Festival closes out his African run on January 10.

These African dates mark a big step for Gunna in connecting with fans across the continent. The rapper’s been building momentum since his plea deal in the YSL RICO case created tension with Young Thug.

Live Nation also reported strong European demand for Gunna’s upcoming shows. All but two European dates already sold out. Rolling Loud Australia books him for March 7 and 8.

Eight European cities follow the Australian dates. These three shows test whether Gunna can build a global fanbase beyond North America.

His latest album, The Last Wun, hit streaming platforms in August and has racked up 600 million Spotify streams.