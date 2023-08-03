Gunna Reenacts O.J. Simpson’s Infamous Bronco Chase In “Rodeo Dr” Music Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nearly thirty years ago, a reported 95 million people watched a low-speed chase involving former NFL star O.J. Simpson play out on national television. Atlanta recording artist Gunna used the historic pop culture moment as the theme for his latest visuals.

Following the killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, O.J. Simpson became a suspect in their murders. On June 17, 1994, Los Angeles-area law enforcement pursued Simpson for 60 miles as he crotched in the backseat of a 1993 white Ford Bronco before taking him into custody. Simpson was later acquitted in the case.

Gunna recreated O.J. Simpson’s infamous run from the law in his new Spike Jordan-directed “Rodeo Dr” music video. The Young Stoner Life Records representative played the part of O.J. Simpson with his own white Bronco.

Also like O. J. Simpson, Georgia native Gunna saw the inside of a courtroom as a defendant. The 4-time Grammy nominee did not face a murder conviction, but he did plead guilty to racketeering in a state RICO case involving Young Thug’s YSL label.

Despite those charges and accusations of snitching on his co-defendants, Gunna still managed to find success with his 2023 studio album A Gift & a Curse. That project hosts “Rodeo Dr” as well as the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single “Fukumean.”

Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart by earning 85,000 first-week units. It became the rapper’s fifth Top 10 entry. He peaked in the Billboard 200’s No. 1 position with 2020’s Wunna and 2022’s DS4Ever.