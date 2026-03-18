Gunna Seeks Justice Against Concert Promoters Who Jerked Him Out Of $500K

Gunna’s touring company is suing concert promoters for $750,000 after they refused to pay him for his X Games performance.

Gunna took legal action against concert promoters after performing at an X Games event in Aspen without receiving his contracted payment.

His touring company filed suit against Mickle and Mickle Productions, claiming the promoters orchestrated what amounts to a calculated scheme to book the rapper under false pretenses and then refuse to pay him.

The contract was crystal clear. Gunna’s team agreed to the performance with a guaranteed $500,000 payment due the night of the show in January.

If that money didn’t arrive by the deadline, an additional $250,000 was due. Gunna held up his end of the deal and performed at the event, but the money never came through, according to TMZ.

What makes this situation particularly egregious is the string of excuses the promoters fed Gunna’s camp.

First, they claimed the funds were tied up in gold commodities. Then they pivoted to saying payment would come from a major alcohol brand partnership.

When that fell through, they somehow suggested the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City would cover the bill.

None of these explanations held any weight, and Gunna’s company now questions whether Mickle and Mickle Productions is even a legitimate business entity.

The lawsuit seeks damages for breach of contract and fraud, plus additional compensation for the headache and lost opportunity, totaling $750,000.

Gunna’s team is treating this as a serious matter because it represents a fundamental violation of a binding agreement. The X Games itself is not named as a defendant in the case, making clear that the event organizers aren’t the problem here.