Halle Bailey Shows Off DDG’s Christmas Gifts At Anniversary Meal: “Daddy Iced Me Out” 

Halle Bailey and DDG celebrated two years together with a lavish meal amid rumors the couple recently welcomed their first child.

Days after enjoying a cozy Christmas together, Halle Bailey and DDG hit the town to celebrate their anniversary.

The Little Mermaid star and her man went out for a romantic dinner Thursday night (December 28) to mark two years of their relationship. In a video shared on social media, Bailey showed off some of her Christmas gifts from DDG.

“This is my anniversary fit,” she said in the video before showing off her festive haul. “Daddy iced me out,” she added as DDG panned the camera to reveal the goodies he bought her.

In another adorable video, Halle Bailey showed fans a glimpse of their delectable desserts before showing love to DDG. “He is the real dessert,” she said, laughing before playfully squeezing his cheeks.

HALLE GOT HIM



darryl cant leave😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3wINAXKBZC — jojo aka paige's wife🎄 FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸 (@gwirlzwfun) December 29, 2023

The couple made their romance Instagram official in March 2022, with DDG posting a sweet birthday tribute to the singer. Since then, the pair have been a regular feature on each other’s social media, and fans speculate that they have started a family together.

Pregnancy rumors began earlier this year when the singer was spotted with a rounded stomach. She then began hiding her midriff in photos and during public appearances, covering herself with a strategically placed bag or other objects.

However, after the couple posted their Christmas memories on social media, fans became convinced the couple welcomed their first child together. Halle Bailey ditched the coverings and happily showed her entire body while cozying up to DDG in matching festive pajamas.