Halle Berry Professes Deep Appreciation For Hip-Hop – Here’s Why

Halle Berry embraced Hip-Hop’s admiration for her beauty and elegance this week by thanking artists for decades of lyrical shout-outs in a heartfelt social media post.
The conversation began when a user messaged Berry, saying, “Halle Berry may be the most rapped about woman in history. Imagine being that fine.”
The Oscar-winning actress replied to her official X account, “and I appreciate each rap song reference. what are you guys’ favorite?”
Berry’s post quickly caught fire, drawing a response from Hip-Hop icon Missy Elliott, who chimed in after Berry revealed that Elliott’s 2002 hit “Work It” was her favorite song referencing her name.
Berry, 57, has long expressed gratitude for how Hip-Hop culture has celebrated her, often describing the mentions as flattering.
She has said she cannot choose a single favorite because “they all mean a lot to her,” according to her previous public statements.
Over the years, Berry’s name has been woven into the lyrics of nearly 1,000 rap songs, making her one of the most name-checked women in the genre’s history.
Among the most famous tracks that reference Berry are “Work It” by Missy Elliott, “Money Trees” by Kendrick Lamar, “Beach Is Better” by JAY-Z, “F**kin’ Problems” by A$AP Rocky and “Halle Berry (She’s Fine)” by Hurricane Chris.