Here’s How The Feds Ruined Tyler Perry’s Attempt To Give Cash To TSA Agents

Tyler Perry attempted to give cash donations to unpaid TSA agents, but federal rules stopped the mogul’s handoff.

Tyler Perry showed up at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with a mission to help.

The media mogul attempted to hand out significant amounts of cash to TSA agents who haven’t received paychecks since the government shutdown began on February 14.

The generous gesture came as federal workers faced over six weeks without pay. Rising gas and food prices made the financial strain even more severe for families depending on those paychecks.

Perry’s attempt to ease that burden, however, ran into a federal roadblock.

Government rules prohibit TSA officers from accepting monetary gifts while on duty at screening locations.

The federal ethics regulation prohibits federal employees from accepting direct donations from private citizens, even when the intent is purely charitable.

Tyler Perry couldn’t hand over the cash directly to the workers he wanted to help.

Despite the setback, sources told 11Alive that Tyler Perry didn’t leave empty-handed when it comes to impact. He spent time talking with TSA workers and thanking them for their efforts during the shutdown.

That personal interaction boosted morale among staff dealing with the financial crisis.

This isn’t Perry’s first move to support Atlanta residents struggling through the shutdown.

In 2025, he donated roughly $1.4 million to local organizations helping families who lost SNAP benefits due to the government funding freeze. His track record shows a pattern of stepping in when federal support falls short.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that TSA officers are restricted from accepting gifts in screening areas.

Some airports across the country have found workarounds by collecting donations and distributing them to employees before or after their shifts.

This approach allows workers to receive support without violating federal ethics rules. Tyler Perry could potentially use similar channels to get money to the workers he wanted to help.

TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson have received some assistance from airport staff and meals from local restaurants.

The support network shows the community recognizing the hardship these essential workers face during the shutdown, which has no end in sight.