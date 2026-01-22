Hit-Boy & Mike Will Made-It Set To Clash In Verzuz Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hit-Boy and Mike Will Made-It are about to settle the score. The two powerhouse producers will face off in the next Verzuz battle on January 30 at 5 P.M. PT.

Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles will host the showdown. This battle marks Verzuz’s return to its roots.

The platform originally focused on producers before shifting to artist matchups. Hit-Boy and Mike Will represent two different eras of Hip-Hop production genius.

Hit-Boy’s catalog reads like a greatest hits collection. The Pasadena native produced Jay-Z and Kanye West’s diamond-certified “N##### in Paris.” He also crafted Travis Scott’s chart-topping “SICKO MODE” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle.”

The producer’s recent work with Nas earned him a Grammy Award. Their King’s Disease album won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Hit-Boy produced six full projects with the Queens legend, cementing his status as a modern-day hitmaker.

Mike Will Made-It brings equally impressive firepower. The Atlanta producer shaped the sound of the 2010s with massive hits. His production on Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE” dominated radio and streaming platforms worldwide.

Beyoncé’s “Formation” showcased Mike Will’s versatility beyond Hip-Hop. The cultural phenomenon became an anthem, proving his ability to create moments that transcend music. Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles” also hit number one under his guidance.

Both producers have worked with the biggest names in music. Hit-Boy’s credits include Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Mike Will has crafted hits for Future, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Yo Gotti.

The battle comes after Verzuz’s successful return in November. Cash Money Records and No Limit Records faced off in that label-versus-label showdown. The event reminded fans why Verzuz became a cultural phenomenon.

Apple Music will stream the battle live in high definition. The platform will also release an official warm-up playlist featuring both producers’ biggest hits. On-demand video and exclusive audio will be available after the live event.

The January 30 battle will determine which producer has the stronger catalog, and their head-to-head matchup promises to deliver classic moments and surprise guest appearances.