Ice Cube Claps Back At Critic Claiming Caitlin Clark Signing With BIG3 Would Be Bad

The Hip-Hop legend says his league breaks down more barriers every year.

Women’s National Basketball Association player Caitlin Clark has become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world. Before the Indiana Fever drafted Clark on April 15, Ice Cube wanted the point guard to join his BIG3.

In March, reports claimed Ice Cube made an offer for Caitlin Clark to sign with the BIG3 for $5 million. The Hip-Hop legend confirmed the news that he hoped to get the two-time AP Player Of The Year for his 3-on-3 league.

On Wednesday (April 24), Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz published an op-ed that scolded the so-called “NBA mob” for its alleged unfair treatment of Caitlin Clark and other WNBA players.

After reading this, you’ll understand why Caitlin Clark never had a chance to change the world in the BIG3: https://t.co/docN71HKwI pic.twitter.com/XaboXv1XpA — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2024

Ice Cube shared Kwatinetz’s article on social media. One X user pushed back on the idea put forth in the editorial posted on OutKick and Cube’s website.

“I don’t agree with your premise… Clark in the BIG3 was never a good idea,” the @nobodyhere23 X account tweeted. In response, Ice Cube wrote, “You’re opinion means nothing to me… You’re a nobody.”

You’re opinion means nothing to me…you’re a nobody https://t.co/9joICaPr3o — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2024

Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz launched the BIG3 in January 2017. The league consists of 12 teams that include former NBA players such as Jeff Teague and Paul Milsap. Season seven kicks off on June 15 in Oakland, California.

“The talent we have on the court this year is unmatched,” Ice Cube stated. “Whether being the only women coaching men in a professional league or the bring the fire challenge; our players and coaches move the game forward and this league breaks down more barriers each and every year.”

WNBA’s 2024 regular season starts on May 14. Caitlin Clark will begin her professional basketball career when the Indiana Fever takes on the Connecticut Sun on May 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.