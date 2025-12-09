Ice Spice At Art Basel: No Museum Piece Has Ever Been This Beautifully Sexy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

**Ice Spice** hit Art Basel in a butter-yellow lace dress so sheer and skin-tight it stole the room and shut down any hope of people focusing on the art.

Ice Spice nearly turned Art Basel into a safety hazard when she hit Miami in a butter-yellow lace dress that looked vacuum-sealed to her body. The sheer sections didn’t hint, they displayed.

The neckline wasn’t low; it was reckless. She moved through the venue with the same confidence she raps with in her tracks, sticking her tongue out, angling her hips, and posing like she knew exactly how much attention she was pulling.

People inside weren’t pretending to look at the art, not when the most photographed exhibit in the building was walking, not hanging on a wall.

And this appearance didn’t happen in a vacuum. It landed in the middle of a run where Ice Spice has been actively heating up the release cycle again.

Earlier this fall, she dropped “Baddie Baddie,” a record sampling the attitude and swagger of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls,” leaning hard into the global-baddie persona she’s cultivated.

She followed it with “Big Guy,” a track tied to the upcoming SpongeBob movie soundtrack — an unexpected, mainstream crossover that shows she isn’t limiting herself to traditional rap spaces.

Most recently, she released “Thootie,” a collaboration with Dominican firestarter Tokischa, blending English and Spanish with a gritty, club-driven rhythm built for late nights and bodies in motion.

The chemistry between the two created a track that fuels dance floors and TikTok edits in equal measure.

That’s the context behind the dress, the presence, and the reaction. Ice Spice’s look in Miami wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was rollout energy.

It was a visual bookmark attached to new music, new reach, and a career moving faster than the cameras that chase her.