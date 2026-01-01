Ice Spice’s Last Post Of 2025 Becomes A Lesson In Thickness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice closed 2025 with a gym mirror photo that put her curves, confidence, and year-long dominance on full display without saying a single word.

Ice Spice closed out 2025 with a mirror gym snap that quickly became one of the most talked-about photos of the year.

In the image, she’s standing in a mirror at what appears to be a private gym, turned slightly so her teal workout set hugs her curves and highlights the shape she’s built through consistent work.

Her legs looked strong, her hips rounded, and her waist noticeably tight, giving the whole shot a master class in thickness that practically dared people not to double-tap.

The background of dumbbells and benches stayed simple, but her presence made it clear this wasn’t a casual selfie; it was a year-end statement.

All year long, Ice Spice maintained momentum with music and visuals that kept fans coming back. She released multiple singles in 2025, including “Baddie Baddie,” “Gyatt” with Latto, and “Pretty Privilege,” each of which generated new video content and significant online conversation as she continued to expand her sound.

Most recently, Ice Spice dropped “Thootie,” a collaboration with Tokischa that marked her first recorded verse in Spanish, signaling her expanding artistic range and willingness to push into new styles and audiences.

She also scored a moment in pop culture with her contribution to The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants soundtrack alongside her voice appearance in the film, and the single “Big Guy” generated its own wave of memes thanks to the catchy “big guy pants OK” line that spread across social platforms late in the year.

No matter how many songs, visuals, and moments she delivered this year, that final picture reminded fans that she carries her presence with the same boldness offstage as she does onstage.