Ice-T Calls BS On Rumored Feud With ‘Law & Order’ Actor Christopher Meloni

Ice-T shut down a rumor claiming he’s beefing with Law & Order franchise veteran Christopher Meloni on Monday (January 16).

The Hip-Hop legend received an email saying the National Enquirer was working on a story about his supposed feud with Meloni. Ice-T shared a screenshot of the email with Meloni and posted it on Twitter.

“Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni,” Ice-T wrote. “Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS.”

Meloni also dismissed the rumor on Twitter.

“So…@FINALLEVEL was sent this,” he wrote. “He was kind enough to let me know we were feuding.”

According to the email, unnamed sources said Ice-T was jealous of Meloni. The National Enquirer hasn’t published the story as of Monday night.

Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise in 2021 after leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2011. He reprised his role as Elliot Stabler in a new series titled Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Ice-T joined the cast of Law & Order: SVU in 2000. The gangsta rap pioneer has remained a fixture on the show for more than two decades. He became the longest-running male actor in a television series in 2022.