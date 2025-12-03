Iggy Azalea Burns Up Instagram In Gray Bodysuit & Causes 100K People To React

Iggy Azalea returned to Instagram Monday with a head-turning photo series that has her followers begging for mercy – and more.
The 35-year-old rapper and businesswoman posted a carousel of polished images wearing a slate-gray bodycon dress that clung to her toned, curvy frame.
The long-sleeved, high-neck outfit featured structured diagonal seams and was paired with a brown saddle bag and gold hoops. Her straight, honey-blonde hair was parted down the middle. The post marked a rare appearance for the Australian-born Hip-Hop artist, who has kept a low profile on social media this year.
But the glam wasn’t the only thing that caught attention; Iggy Azalea used the comment section to set the record straight about her future in music.
When asked by a user if she had anything dropping in 2026, she replied plainly: “No I’m retired.” Another comment prompted her to explain her absence from the platform, to which she responded, “I don’t dress up much these days so I don’t post. I’ll be ghost again after this till Christmas.”
The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers who welcomed her brief return.