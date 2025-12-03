Iggy Azalea Burns Up Instagram In Gray Bodysuit & Causes 100K People To React

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea confirmed she’s retired from music while posting Instagram photos that left nothing to the imagination in a sleek gray dress.

Iggy Azalea returned to Instagram Monday with a head-turning photo series that has her followers begging for mercy – and more.

The 35-year-old rapper and businesswoman posted a carousel of polished images wearing a slate-gray bodycon dress that clung to her toned, curvy frame.

The long-sleeved, high-neck outfit featured structured diagonal seams and was paired with a brown saddle bag and gold hoops. Her straight, honey-blonde hair was parted down the middle. The post marked a rare appearance for the Australian-born Hip-Hop artist, who has kept a low profile on social media this year.

But the glam wasn’t the only thing that caught attention; Iggy Azalea used the comment section to set the record straight about her future in music.

When asked by a user if she had anything dropping in 2026, she replied plainly: “No I’m retired.” Another comment prompted her to explain her absence from the platform, to which she responded, “I don’t dress up much these days so I don’t post. I’ll be ghost again after this till Christmas.”

The post quickly gained traction, racking up over 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers who welcomed her brief return.