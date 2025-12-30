Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Iconic Behind In A Jaw-Dropping Bikini Back Shot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea may have left OnlyFans but she’s still blessing timelines with her signature curves with a bikini shot that made people cry.

Iggy Azalea might’ve dipped from OnlyFans, but she’s still out here feeding the streets with that thick-as-hell body and this latest beach thirst trap?

Pure cheeks.

The Aussie rapper popped back up online after ghosting for weeks and dropped a backshot, waist-deep in the ocean, sun kissing her skin and that famous backside front and center.

Iggy Azalea via Instagram 🌊 pic.twitter.com/kEMur4yXzu — TreX2th 📀 (@TreX2th) December 29, 2025

Iggy Azalea stood tall, back straight, arms down, and that itty-bitty bikini bottom riding high on her hips. The water barely hit her knees, giving her thighs and calves room to flex while the ocean did its thing.

And the angle? Chef’s kiss. The camera caught every inch of that hourglass frame, from the tattoo peeking out on her hip to the braid trailing down her spine.

It was less of a beach pic and more of a “y’all forgot who I am?” reminder. She didn’t even drop a caption. She didn’t need to. That pic said everything.



