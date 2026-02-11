Ilhan Omar Hits Donald Trump With Execution Threat Over Somali Slander, Epstein Claims

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rep. Ilhan Omar suggested Trump should face execution like pedophiles in Somalia after he attacked Somali immigrants on Fox News on Tuesday.

Rep. Ilhan Omar fired back at Donald Trump with a death penalty reference after the president trashed Somalia and its people during a Fox News interview Tuesday night.

Omar posted on X that Trump leads the “Pedophile Protection Party” and suggested he should face execution like pedophiles do in Somalia. Her tweet came hours after Trump called Somali immigrants “garbage” and attacked Omar as a “fake congresswoman” during his Fox News appearance.

“Somalia has come in here. What they’ve done to our country, these people, they’ve come into our country, and what they’ve done with that fake congresswoman. She’s so bad,” Donald Trump fumed.

Trump: "Somalia has come in here — what they've done to our country, these people — they've come into our country, and what they've done with that fake congresswoman. She's so bad." pic.twitter.com/SX5idZqV3R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2026

“The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files,” Omar wrote to her 2.7 million followers. “At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them.”

Trump has attacked Omar multiple times in recent months. Last month, he mocked her for quoting the Constitution and said she hates Jewish people.

Omar brushed off his latest attack and instead focused on the POTUS’ latest scandal.

Trump’s name appears more than one million times in the unredacted Epstein files, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin, who reviewed the documents.

Raskin said he searched “Trump,” “Donald,” and “Don” in the Justice Department database and got over a million results.

One document contradicts Trump’s claims about Jeffrey Epstein. A 2009 email shows Epstein telling Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump said he “never” asked Epstein to leave Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he kicked Epstein out of his Florida club for inappropriate behavior.

The Epstein files also reveal that Trump acted as a whistleblower in the mid-2000s investigation. Former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter told the FBI that Trump called him when the Epstein probe became public in July 2006.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Trump told Reiter, according to FBI documents dated April 23, 2020.

Trump also said Maxwell was “evil” and told police to “focus on her.”

Trump claimed he “got the hell out of there” when he saw teenagers around Epstein.