J. Cole Confronts Cam’ron Over Lawsuit in Podcast Teaser: ‘Really?’

J. Cole walks onto Cam’ron’s podcast set to confront him about the $500K lawsuit over their “Ready ’24” collaboration.

J. Cole walked onto the set of Cam’ron’s podcast and immediately confronted him about the lawsuit, creating a moment that’ll have everyone tuned in when the full episode drops Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The tension between these two legends has been building since October 2025, when Cam decided to take legal action over their collaboration “Ready ’24,” and now they’re finally facing off on camera.

The whole situation stems from what Cam’ron claims was a broken promise. He recorded a verse for Cole’s 2024 mixtape “Might Delete Later” in just 20 minutes, then moved on with his business.

But when Cam came back asking J. Cole to return the favor with a verse or an interview on his “It Is What It Is” podcast, things got complicated.

Cam’ron wasn’t initially trying to go the legal route. But after years of excuses, delays, and Cole’s claims that he couldn’t do the interview because of his busy schedule, Cam’s patience ran out.

He’s now seeking $500,000 in earnings from the track plus co-author credit, arguing he was never properly compensated for his contribution.

Cole’s legal team fired back, claiming Cam appeared on “Ready ’24” voluntarily and without any conditions attached.

They argued that after the song dropped, Cam started making unreasonable demands that J. Cole never agreed to. The confrontation teaser shows Cole walking up with a stern look, asking Cam about the lawsuit and lawyers.

Cam plays it cool, saying “You know it wasn’t like that,” but the full episode will reveal what really went down between these two.

The podcast episode airing March 24 will finally show how these two handled the confrontation face-to-face.