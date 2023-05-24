Cops Rush To Ja Morant’s House After Concerning Social Media Posts

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cops went to Ja Morant’s house today after the embattled NBA star posted what many thought were suicidal messages to his social media account. Read about the drama!

NBA star Ja Morant, a point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, was the subject of a welfare check by local police following a series of cryptic posts on his Instagram account, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The posts, which were later deleted, included pictures of Morant with his family and a simple message saying “bye.”

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told TMZ, officers visited Morant’s home in Tennessee shortly after the posts were shared. Morant reportedly told the officers that he was taking a break from social media.

“He is fine,” the spokesperson added.

The posts came amidst a recent scandal involving Morant brandishing a firearm on Instagram Live, leading to his suspension by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the most recent incident, Morant was seen flashing a gun on Instagram Live while listening to NBA YoungBoy with a friend. Fans quickly captured the incident in screenshots and circulated on social media.

The Grizzlies were informed and swiftly issued suspended him, leaving his future with the team in doubt.

This was not the first time Morant had faced scrutiny for similar actions.

In March, he was at the center of an investigation by the Glendale Police Department in Colorado after appearing on Instagram Live with a gun while visiting a local strip club.

Morant denied the gun was his and was not charged with a crime. However, the NBA conducted its investigation and suspended him for eight games without pay.

Morant enrolled in a counseling program in Florida, but he is currently suspended from all team activities pending a league review. The NBA’s investigation into the recent incident remains ongoing.

Fans rushed to Ja’s side after the social media post and news of the welfare check started spreading online.

“Ja is a human being, and we all make mistakes; no one is provided with suitable role models, and no one is supposed to be faultless. Rather than condemning, let us celebrate the generational talent that we all appreciate and hope for the best,” one user wrote.

Ja is a human being, and we all make mistakes; no one is provided with suitable role models, and no one is supposed to be faultless. Rather than condemning, let us celebrate the generational talent that we all appreciate and hope for the best 💙#JaMorant — marktavious III 🇳🇬 (@markhawkinsjr) May 24, 2023

Another added: “Sending positive vibes and energy.”

Sending positive vibes and energy #JaMorant — andresflava (@andresflava) May 24, 2023

Y’all grinded up one of the league best players for what? Because he owns a gun? Lol grow up….Ja has the right to carry too.#JaMorant — Neo From The Matrix (@Aidien_H0ward) May 24, 2023

However, not everyone was so sympathic. One user claimed Ja Morant was playing up mental health issues to avoid taking responsiblity for his unhealthy infatuation with guns.

“Hey man f### #JaMorant f###### p############ playing on #mentalhealth because his d###### on Insta with guns all the time and he losing millions of dollars over it. Anyone who uses Mental Health as an excuse for s##### narcissistic behavior should be jailed,” one user fumed.

Hey man f### #JaMorant f###### p############ playing on #mentalhealth because his d###### on Insta with guns all the time and he losing millions of dollars over it. Anyone who uses Mental Health as an excuse for s##### narcissistic behavior should be jailed. — Cormizzle (@billyBobFree) May 24, 2023

He still hasn't learned just log off don't say anything just log off. #JaMorant — ThaBean (@BCP72) May 24, 2023