Ja Rule Reflects On 50 Cent Feud—Blames It For Hurting New York Hip-Hop

Ja Rule insisted he outperformed 50 Cent musically and lyrically while reflecting on the fallout of their feud and its impact on NYC Hip-Hop.

Ja Rule doubled down on his belief that he’s the superior rapper to 50 Cent, despite conceding over a decade ago that he lost their infamous Hip-Hop feud that helped reshape the early 2000s.

During a recent appearance on the “7 P.M. in Brooklyn” podcast hosted by Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, the Queens-bred rapper revisited the long-standing grudge match with the G-Unit frontman.

While acknowledging it was an “unpopular opinion”, Ja Rule stood firm in his claim that his artistry outshone 50’s.

“I feel like I was the better rapper,” Ja said. “I felt like I made the better records; I feel like my records aged better, still. So, that’s how I feel inside. I don’t know how everybody else feels.”

That statement followed his broader call for mutual respect, noting that both he and 50 Cent made lasting contributions to Hip-Hop culture.

“At the end of the day, you’ve gotta kinda love both or you gotta kinda respect both,” Ja said. “You don’t gotta love both, but you gotta respect both. You gotta appreciate both, and that’s just what it is. Even in rap competitions and battles and beefs and s### like that, I have a very different take on it than everybody does. He has a take on it that was his take.”

The comments come despite Ja Rule’s 2013 admission that he lost the battle to 50 Cent, whose string of scathing diss tracks — including “Back Down,” “Wanksta,” and “I Smell P*ssy” — helped derail Ja’s commercial reign.

The feud also fractured the New York Hip-Hop scene, something Ja reflected on during the interview.

“Look at Kendrick and Drake. Nothing good is coming out of any of these things. Like, me and 50’s s###, that s### f##### up New York Hip-Hop. It really did because it separated a lot of n##### in New York .”

When the conversation shifted to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, Ja Rule offered his take on the fallout and why he thinks Drake doesn’t need any advice.

“Why I gota advise Drake? Why I can’t advise Kendrick?” he asked. “Drake don’t need no advice. Drake is rich, he got a big ass plane. Have you seen his plane? What we talking about Drake for, man? That n#### chilling, man.”