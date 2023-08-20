Jack Harlow Announces New Tour – Of Kentucky

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow is hitting the road again in an unusual outing of his home state of Kentucky. Check it out!

Jack Harlow will be going on tour in his home state of Kentucky.

The 25-year-old musician took to Instagram to announce his upcoming tour, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, which will kick off in November.

“The only tour I’m going on this year. Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023,” the “First Class” hitmaker wrote on Instagram alongside a graphic of him next to a map of Kentucky featuring the tour stops.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwDaZe-OXTZ/?hl=en

The trek will hit six cities within the state and commence on November 24 at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro. The rapper will then hit Pikeville, Covington, Murray and Bowling Green.

The tour will come to an end on December 3 in Lexington at the Rupp Arena. The trek comes three months after Jack was honored with a Hometown Heroes banner in Louisville.

In May, he launched The Jack Harlow Foundation, which will “serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place,” according to a statement.

The artist released his third studio album, Jackman., earlier this year.