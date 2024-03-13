Jackboy Arrested By Gang Intelligence Detectives In Florida

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A traffic stop resulted in Jackboy going to jail. Detectives found drugs and a gun during a search of his vehicle.

Detectives busted Jackboy on drug and weapons charges in Florida on Tuesday (March 12). The Port St. Lucie Police Department said members of its gang intelligence unit arrested him after searching his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police identified Jackboy as a “documented gang member.” He was charged with possession of a firearm by a gang-related felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of marijuana possession of over 20 grams, marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and violating a court order related to a domestic violence injunction.

Detectives discovered a Glock 19 handgun, which was loaded with an extended magazine, in Jackboy’s vehicle. Police also found High Potency Disposable Vape Pen Runtz, a Marijuanitas grape drink and a Yurple Drizzle Goblin, which tested positive for marijuana residue. Two empty weed packages, a container with 2.5 grams of marijuana and a rolling tray were collected in the search.

Jackboy, whose real name is Pierre Delince, remained in custody at St. Lucie County Jail. He was held without bond.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested several weeks after his feud with Kodak Black led to multiple arrests in Florida. Last month, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 13 people in connection to a January 2023 drive-by shooting. A 31-year-old woman named Princess Tolliver was killed in the shooting. Five of her friends were injured.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the victims were caught in the crossfire of a shooting linked to Jackboy and Kodak Black’s beef. According to Sheriff Lemma, Jackboy was the intended target. The shooters allegedly believed he was in one of the vehicles, resulting in the murder of an innocent woman.

Kodak Black faced no charges for the shooting. No evidence directly tied him to the deadly incident.