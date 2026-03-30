James Blake Disowns Production Work on Ye’s New Song

James Blake asked Ye to remove his production credit from “This One Here” because the final version strayed too far from his original work.

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James Blake is stepping back from a collaboration that evolved into something he didn’t create, requesting his production credit be stripped from Ye’s “This One Here” on the album Bully.

The track, which Blake originally worked on years ago, transformed so drastically during the recording process that he felt keeping his name attached would be dishonest.

“The way I pitched his vocals and constructed the track from his freestyle is partially there, majorly peppered with other newer vocal takes,” Blake explained on Vault, the direct-to-fan platform where he’s been building his independent career. “I don’t want to take credit for other people’s work and this version isn’t what I created with Ye.”

This isn’t about drama or bad blood between the two artists.

Blake’s been clear about his reasoning, stating “It’s not personal” and explaining that he’s reached a point where he refuses to be credited on music he can’t control.

Blake has made similar requests in the past when songs drifted too far from his original contributions.

The relationship between Blake and Ye has been complicated for years, especially after Ye’s antisemitic comments in 2022.

When asked about their friendship back then, Blake declined to comment, saying with a sigh that it was “probably a no-comment from me and I say that with sadness.”

Blake’s stance reflects a larger shift in how he operates as an artist. After leaving Universal Records, he’s taken complete control of his career, partnering with independent label Good Boy and platforms like Vault that let him connect directly with fans.

His new album Trying Times, released independently, debuted at number three on the U.K. charts and represents his first fully independent project.

The album showcases Blake’s commitment to artistic integrity, something he’s clearly extending to his past work as well.

Blake’s decision to remove himself from production credits demonstrates how seriously he takes ownership of his sound and legacy.

Ye’s Bully album has been through multiple iterations before its official release, which is typical for the artist’s recent projects.