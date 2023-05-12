Jay-Z Paternity Battle: Alleged Son Reveals Why Mother Believed Hov Is The Father

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A man named Rymir Satterthwaite insists he is the son of Jay-Z and wants the Roc Nation boss to take a paternity test.

Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be the illegitimate son of Jay-Z, shared his mother’s affidavit recounting her alleged sexual history with the rapper.

Wanda Satterthwaite, who passed away in 2019, believed Jay-Z impregnated her in 1992. She detailed their past in a 2015 affidavit obtained by the Daily Mail.

“I met Shawn Corey Carter in fall 1992, and he identifies himself as ‘Rock’ through my friend Kaleesha Allen who is [a] eyewitness,” she explained. “Mr. Carter and a friend came to Philadelphia to pick up both me and Kaleesha around the area of 24th and Bolton St. in Philadelphia. I went by the name of Carmel or Precious … We were taken back to Shawn’s aunt’s apartment in the Brooklyn projects of New York … After talking, drinking and dancing, my girlfriend went off to the room with Shawn’s friend and I went with Shawn.”

Wanda Satterthwaite allegedly had sex with Jay-Z and experienced a failure while using protection. She remembered meeting up with Hov one more time before losing touch with him.

“Shawn and I did have protected sex, but the protection broke,” she alleged. “Shawn and his friend returned two weeks later to see us girls again, but they only found me (Wanda) since Kaleesha was having problems at home. Shawn asked me to leave with him, but I told him I could not because my mother would be upset. I never saw him again until [a] year later on television but still had no idea of his real name until later and did not know how to reach him.”

Over the past decade, courts repeatedly ruled against Rymir Satterthwaite in his efforts to get Jay-Z to take a paternity test. An appellate court denied the man’s motion to unseal documents in his case against Hov on Monday (May 8).