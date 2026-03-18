Jay-Z Takes Over Yankee Stadium For “Reasonable Doubt” & “The Blueprint” Celebration

Jay-Z transforms Yankee Stadium into his personal stage for two historic nights celebrating “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint.”

Jay-Z is bringing the Bronx to a standstill this summer with two historic nights at Yankee Stadium that’ll cement his legacy as Hip-Hop’s most visionary mogul.

The JAY-Z 30 and JAY-Z 25 celebrations on July 10 and 11 mark the first time he’s hosting back-to-back stadium shows dedicated to his two most iconic albums, Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

This isn’t just nostalgia. This is a full-scale takeover of one of America’s most legendary venues, honoring the records that changed the rap game.

Reasonable Doubt dropped on June 25, 1996, and it fundamentally rewired what a debut album could be. DJ Premier, Ski, and Clark Kent crafted production that sounded like New York itself, while features from The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Foxy Brown elevated every track into something timeless.

The album wasn’t just successful. It was the blueprint for introducing yourself to the world with unshakeable confidence and lyrical precision.

Five years later, The Blueprint arrived in 2001 and proved he could evolve without losing his edge, introducing “Izzo/H.O.V.A.” and “Takeover” to a generation that needed those records.

What makes this moment even bigger is that Jay-Z’s already been moving on the celebration front.

He’s headlining the Roots Picnic on May 30 in Philadelphia, marking his first major performance in nearly a year and his first time performing with the Roots in over a decade.

He’s also changed his name styling back to JAŸ-Z across streaming platforms and dropped the original “Dead Presidents” and a new video for “Wishing on a Star” featuring Gwen Dickey.

The man is in full celebration mode, and Yankee Stadium is the crown jewel.

Jay-Z’s legacy as a cultural architect extends far beyond music, into business, sports ownership, and the reshaping of what it means to be an artist in the modern era.

These two nights will serve as a reminder that, before all of that came two albums that fundamentally changed Hip-Hop forever.

Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 A.M. ET.